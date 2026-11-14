RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by ‌the ‌Iran-aligned ​Houthis ‌toward Riyadh and ⁠the Kingdom’s southern region, spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki announced on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Saudi air defenses intercepted Houthi missiles and drones launched towards the Saudi capital, Makkah and other regions on Wednesday. Cross-border fighting ⁠involving coalition, which ​backs ‌Yemen’s ‌internationally recognized government, and Yemeni forces against the militia, who control ‌the capital Sanaa, has intensified amid ⁠the ⁠US-Israeli war with Iran, opening another front in the conflict.