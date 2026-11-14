ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited nominations from all 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and 11 other nations for the Second International Qirat Competition (IQC) next month, the religious affairs ministry said on Saturday.

Pakistan and other nations worldwide organize Qirat competitions, where participants are judged on their ability to recite verses from the Holy Qur’an aloud with precision and devotion.

Pakistan organized the first-ever IQC in November 2025, bringing together Qur’an reciters from over 40 OIC states. The global event aims to promote the art of Qur’anic recitation while strengthening intercultural and interfaith harmony among Muslim nations. The second IQC will be held again in Pakistan’s capital from Nov. 24-26, the religion ministry said.

“Nominations have been invited from distinguished Qur’an reciters (Qaris) from all 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as 11 other countries, including Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, India, China, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Germany, Tanzania, France, Kenya, and the Maldives,” Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said out of these, nominations of reciters from 31 states have so far been received. It added that the visa issuance process for reciters has also been completed.

Scholars from Egypt and Iran will serve as judges in the competition, while Pakistan will be represented by internationally renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, it said. Travel, administrative, and logistical arrangements for the competition have also been finalized.

“The international competition will serve as an important platform for promoting excellence in the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, strengthening engagement with Qur’anic knowledge, and facilitating academic and artistic exchanges among Qur’an reciters from different countries,” the religion ministry said.

“Alongside promoting Islamic culture and traditions, the event will highlight the shared values of peace, unity, brotherhood, and fraternity among the Muslim Ummah.”