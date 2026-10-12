RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Monday that its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at the Saudi capital Riyadh. “Interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh,” Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X. Earlier on Monday, the coalition said it was responding to an attack involving drones and cruise missiles. The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports ‌and oil facilities since last week. On Saturday, Houthi strikes killed 13 people and wounded hundreds at King Khalid International Airport.Four people died in earlier attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, and another was killed on Sunday. Operations remained suspended at the sprawling airport on Riyadh’s outskirts on Monday.CCTV footage of Saturday’s attack released by Saudi authorities showed Umrah pilgrims wearing ihram and waiting in departure lounges before a sudden flash tore through the building and brought down flaming debris.