ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Egypt and Turkiye have strongly condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Pakistani foreign ministry said late Sunday, with the three nations reaffirming their support for Riyadh’s countermeasures.

The statement came after a Pakistani national was killed and 11 other people injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said, amid ongoing attacks on the Kingdom’s civil aviation facilities.

Sunday’s strike was the fourth attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport in five days, attributed to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The latest attack came a day after a missile strike killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, making Saturday’s assault the deadliest of the recent attacks.

In its joint statement, the R4 Group comprising Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye condemned the ongoing Houthi attacks against the Kingdom resulting in civilian deaths and injuries as well as damage to civilian infrastructure and facilities, saying the attacks constituted a violation of international law.

“The Group holds the Houthi militia fully accountable for the results of these attacks and any repercussions that come with it that threaten regional and international peace and security, and demands the immediate and unconditional halt of these attacks,” read a joint statement issued by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

“The Group further reaffirms its solidarity with and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including its full support for all legitimate measures and steps it takes to counter these attacks, deter the sources of their threats, and prevent their recurrence, in defense of the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

Sunday’s attack occurred as the Kingdom hosted a major international energy conference in Riyadh, with other high-profile events including an investment gathering on the horizon. Early Monday, Saudi Arabia released videos of the moment of the strike captured by security cameras.

They showed people, many dressed in the white robes of Umrah pilgrims, standing in line in a busy hall, while others scroll phones in a nearby seating area before a fireball erupts, followed by people throwing themselves to the floor and running for safety.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have intensified attacks against Saudi aviation facilities recently, as the US-Iran conflict drags on. These attacks included strikes on airports in Riyadh and Abha on Oct. 6 and 7 that killed three people and injured 36 others.

Pakistan, which signed a bilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia in September 2025 and a trilateral defense agreement involving both the Kingdom and Turkiye in August this year, has warned the Houthis against attacking the Kingdom in recent statements.

“We have a bilateral agreement, a trilateral agreement with regard to defense [of Saudi Arabia],” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told members of the cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday. “And Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of aggression. Our agreements demand it, and so do our bonds of brotherhood.”