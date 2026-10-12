ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Monday that the emergency rule imposed in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would remain in place indefinitely until security conditions there improve, as the government confirmed it had placed dysfunctional chief minister Sohail Afridi in “preventive custody” as political tensions surge.

Pakistan’s president on Sunday imposed emergency rule in KP province, ruled by former prime minister Imran Khan, under Articles 232 and 234 of the constitution. Pakistan’s federal government has blamed the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which was in power in KP, of failing to address surging militancy in the province. The PTI rejects these allegations and has described the move as an undemocratic one imposed at a time when thousands of PTI supporters are marching toward the capital to demand the release of the jailed Khan.

Article 232 of the constitution deals with the proclamation of emergency on account of war or internal disturbance, while Article 234 deals with the president’s power to impose emergency in case of the failure of constitutional machinery in a province.

Tarar told foreign media representatives in Islamabad that the emergency imposed under Article 232 of the constitution did not mention a fixed time limit. However, he explained that Article 234 mentioned a six-month time limit after which only the provincial assembly would be reinstated.

“The constitution provides no time limit under 232,” Tarar said during a briefing session for foreign media reporters. “However, for 234, as far as the provincial assembly and its powers to legislate are concerned, those would be revived after a period of six months.”

He clarified that even under Article 234, which states that the provincial assembly’s legislative functions will be restored after six months, the move would not automatically revive the provincial government.

The federal government has appointed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to run the province in the interim period. An 11-member advisory council is aiding the governor in discharging his duties.

However, Tarar clarified that the center did not wish to run the province indefinitely.

“We are not interested to take charge of that province for indefinite,” he said, adding the government had invoked Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s constitution citing worsening security and a breakdown of constitutional governance in the province. He hoped the situation in the province would return to normal soon.

The federal government has established a separate administrative mechanism for 12 districts in KP. The center says these districts have been hit the most by militancy, with an additional chief secretary and a council intended to coordinate security, governance and development there.

SURGE IN ATTACKS

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who flanked Tarar at the briefing, said recorded “terrorist incidents” in the province jumped from 2,911 from 2021 to 2024, to about 8,600 during the 2024–26 time period. He said this reflected a surge of 195 percent, adding that the overall “terrorism” incidents across Pakistan reached 3,774 in 2025 and 2,857 in September 2026.

The federal ministers accused the former provincial administration of Khan’s PTI party of failing to equip police, strengthen counterterrorism units, or coordinate with federal authorities to battle militants.

Tarar said the center sought a unified counterterrorism policy, arguing that the provincial administration’s stance on Afghanistan and militancy conflicted with Islamabad’s strategy.

The information minister said the federal government had evidence that proved the PTI was in touch with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group. The TTP has waged attacks against Pakistani law enforcers for long.

“There is credible evidence of leakages which establish that PTI was in touch with the TTP,” the information minister said. “We will be giving you evidence with regard to the links that we have been able to uncover between the PTI and the TTP.”

’PREVENTIVE CUSTODY’

The PTI has strongly denied the government’s allegations, saying they are politically motivated to justify what it says is the illegal dismissal of its provincial government.

In a post on social media platform X, the party accused police of firing at peaceful demonstrators.

“The nation will remember every face that imposed governor’s rule and every one that facilitated it,” the PTI said.

When asked about the whereabouts of dysfunctional chief minister Sohail Afridi, Attaullah Tarar confirmed he was in “preventive custody.”

“As per the interior division’s coordination with the provincial advisory council, we have been informed that he’s in preventive detention or preventive custody,” the minister said. “No arrest has taken place so far.”

Tensions in the province continue to remain high. Two police officials, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said 278 members of the PTI had been detained in KP since emergency was imposed on Sunday.

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023, facing scores of charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence, following widespread anti-military riots in May that year.

He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated.

With additional input from AFP