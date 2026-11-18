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Coalition destroys Houthi missile launched toward Riyadh area
Coalition destroys Houthi missile launched toward Riyadh area
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Saudi coalition destroys missiles toward Riyadh
Updated 18 November 2026
Arab News
November 18, 2026
09:48
DUBAI: The coalition said on Wednesday morning they intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.
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