Visitors can explore AlUla’s rich heritage at a new exhibition and enjoy sunrise balloon rides over its landscapes

ALULA: As the weather cools, AlUla is offering visitors and residents a range of heritage activities this November. The Royal Commission for AlUla recently inaugurated a new exhibition, “An Ongoing Story.” Open until Dec. 5 at Al-Jadidah Arts District, the exhibition showcases 25 archeological and heritage artifacts from the commission’s collections, highlighting AlUla’s history and cultural legacy, which spans thousands of years. The exhibition was curated by 16 trainees from a program conducted in collaboration with SOAS University of London and supported by the British Council through the AlUla grants program. The participants selected and studied the artifacts, drafted the accompanying interpretive texts and helped develop display methods, under the guidance of the commission's specialists in artifact management and conservation. The exhibition is divided into four main sections that take visitors on a journey through AlUla’s history, from stone tools and Dadanitic and Lihyanite inscriptions to coins, pottery, jewelry, books, photographs and historical materials documenting the region’s transformation over the centuries. Those hoping to see AlUla in a new light can join a hot air balloon ride. The balloons float over AlUla for about an hour, beginning at sunrise and offering passengers an aerial perspective of the region. The flights allow visitors to soar over AlUla’s diverse terrain, taking in sweeping views of mountains, valleys, palm groves and the historical monuments at the archaeological site of Hegra. The balloon operations are managed by specialized Saudi professionals, with Saudi and international pilots working under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Ballooning Federation. The commission’s offerings aim to preserve local heritage, engage the community and raise awareness of archeological artifacts and their significance.