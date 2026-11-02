Saudi Civil Defense lifts alerts in four cities after aerial threat passes

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern region, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Monday morning. The civil defense authority had issued alerts for the southern and western cities of Khamis Mushayt, Abha, Taif and Najran but said the ​threat had passed shortly after issuing the warnings. Later on in the day, the coalition said two drones were destroyed in the Riyadh region.