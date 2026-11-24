Houthi attack resulted in 11 injuries

Those injured included two Saudis, two Indians, three Nepalis, and four Egyptians

RIYADH: Eleven people were injured after a tower in Riyadh’s financial district was targeted in a terrorist Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said on Tuesday. Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, three residents of Nepalese nationality, and four residents of Egyptian nationality. Competent authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations, and took the necessary actions to ensure the safety of lives and property, the agency said. Earlier on Tuesday, the Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said a tower had been targeted in the financial district and that competent authorities were responding at the site.