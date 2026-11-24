The Harrat Al-Rass Al-Abyad site in Madinah region is home to rare geological formations and dozens of wildlife species

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Harrat Al-Rass Al-Abyad Nature Reserve has been registered in the World Database on Protected Areas, marking another step in the Kingdom’s efforts to conserve biodiversity and protect its geological heritage. The Royal Commission for AlUla, in coordination with the National Center for Wildlife, announced on Tuesday that the reserve had been added to the national and international databases of protected areas. Located in the Khaybar governorate in the Madinah region, the reserve covers 600 sq. km and is the sixth in the commission’s protected area network, which spans a combined 12,107 sq. km. The reserve lies within Harrat Khaybar, one of the Arabian Peninsula’s largest volcanic fields. Its rare white volcanoes contrast with vast expanses of black basalt, creating a distinctive natural landscape. The white formations owe their unusual color to comendite volcanic rocks. Harrat Khaybar is home to three rare white volcanoes — Jabal Al-Bayda, Jabal Al-Abyad and Jabal Al-Mansaf — making it an important site for studying geological diversity and the region’s volcanic history. The reserve also encompasses Umm Jirsan Cave, one of Saudi Arabia’s longest lava tube systems, extending approximately 1,481 meters. Beyond its geological significance, the reserve supports a diverse ecosystem. Preliminary surveys by the commission have recorded about 99 plant species, 14 mammal species, 18 reptile species and 59 bird species, including the endangered Egyptian vulture. Researchers have also identified suitable habitats for the mountain ibex. Further surveys are underway to document wildlife and determine conservation priorities. The reserve falls under Category III of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s protected area management classifications, which focuses on preserving distinctive natural features and their associated habitats and biodiversity. Environmental, geological and cultural assessments were conducted between 2022 and 2024 in collaboration with the IUCN, resulting in a five-year management plan covering 2024 to 2029. The plan provides a framework for conservation, ecological monitoring and the protection of the reserve’s natural and cultural assets. The commission is also seeking further international recognition for the area, including through the UNESCO Global Geoparks program and the IUCN Green List, which promotes effective protected area management. The registration is part of the commission’s 10-year ecosystem restoration strategy, which aims to rehabilitate natural habitats, conserve wildlife and safeguard the region’s geological heritage. It also aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative’s target of protecting 30 percent of the Kingdom’s terrestrial and marine areas by 2030.