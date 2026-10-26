ISLAMABAD: Top officials from the Makkah pact countries Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan are set to ​meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional coordination, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the people said on condition of anonymity.

The Turkish head ‌of intelligence will ‌also join, one of ​the people ‌said.

The ⁠Saudi government ​media ⁠office and Pakistan’s military media wing did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The planned talks would be the first high-level contact between Iran and all members of the three-nation bloc since Saudi Arabia has come under escalating attacks from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

Saudi ⁠Arabia intercepted another wave of missiles ‌and drones on Sunday as ‌fighting with the militant group ​continued unabated.

Ministers from the Makkah ‌pact countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh ‌earlier this month and agreed to ensure the “rapid deployment” of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The conflict has become an increasingly destabilising element in the US-Israeli offensive ‌against Iran, raising fears of a wider ⁠war.

Turkiye, ⁠Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The agreement’s first article says the parties shall use “all necessary means” to eliminate threats to one another’s territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognized borders, according to a text seen by Reuters.

Efforts by Turkiye’s parliament to ratify the agreement began last ​week and are still ​underway, while Pakistan approved the pact last week.