ISLAMABAD: Pakistani technology firms showcased innovative solutions as they explored enterprise partnerships with American businesses at Pakistan–US Tech Connect 2026 in Chicago, the Pakistani information ministry said, adding that the event drew strong Midwest business participation.

The Pakistan–US Tech Connect 2026 tour took place in Silicon Valley, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Chicago, bringing together technology companies, policymakers and business leaders from across the US Midwest to strengthen commercial ties and unlock opportunities in the digital economy.

Pakistan has been making efforts to attract investment in its information technology (IT) sector and digital infrastructure, highlighting its growing export potential and opportunities for technology partnerships and expansion of digital services.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh opened the conference in Chicago that highlighted the potential for stronger technology cooperation between the two countries and the opportunity to connect Pakistan’s growing tech capabilities with American business needs through sustained, mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Drawing attention to Pakistan’s youthful demography, Ambassador Sheikh encouraged US technology companies to enhance their profitability by opting for Pakistan’s low cost and high-quality human capital,” the Pakistani information ministry said on Sunday.

“Panel discussions examined how Pakistani technology companies can build and scale enterprise partnerships across the United States, understand buying behavior in the American middle market and develop effective market-entry strategies.”

Pakistan’s technology exports reached a record $4.6 billion in the fiscal year ended June 2026, up 21 percent from the previous year, Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said in July. Islamabad has set ambitious targets to expand the sector while seeking stronger digital partnerships with various countries.

The Chicago tech conference was co-hosted by the Pakistani embassy, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) Global.

Presentations by Pakistani technology companies showcased their capabilities and offerings for American businesses. Participating firms included Strategic Systems International, 10Pearls, Abacus, Systems Limited, Nextbridge, Addo AI, Excellence Delivered, Folio3 and TMC.

Illinois State Representative Justin Slaughter and State Senator Laura Murphy addressed the conference, while Daniel Bellefleur, Vice President for Foreign Direct Investment at the Illinois Economic Development Corporation, also spoke at the event, contributing the state’s economic development perspective.

PSEB CEO Faisal Jeddy addressed the conference on Pakistan’s IT landscape, highlighting the country’s skilled professionals, competitive costs and growing capacity to deliver advanced technology solutions.

“Networking sessions enabled Midwest companies and the visiting delegation to discuss business needs, identify potential partners and explore follow-up engagements,” the Pakistani ministry said.

“A session on moving beyond outsourcing explored what US enterprise buyers and investors seek in Pakistani technology companies.”