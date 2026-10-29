LAHORE: England were forced to bat first in their bid for a first ODI win in Pakistan in 21 years after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field Thursday in the cricket tri-series.

England, who last won a one-day international in Pakistan in 2005, lost their first three games in this tri-series and were already out of contention for Saturday’s final.

Last week, England captain Harry Brook’s fastest-ever ODI double-century wasn’t enough to stop Sri Lanka from successfully chasing down the second highest-ever total of 430 runs in the 50-over format.

Shadab Khan then smashed an extraordinary 113 off 96 balls in Pakistan’s epic one-wicket win at Lahore on Sunday after England had reduced the home team to 154-9 in a chase of 242.

England crashed to 87-run defeat in their opening match against Pakistan after cruising to 120-1 in a chase of a 303-run target at Rawalpindi.

England selected Sonny Baker over Jamie Overton in the only change to the lineup that lost to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka retained in the same XI which skittled Pakistan for 110 in the previous game.

Lineups:

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe, Sonny Baker.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.