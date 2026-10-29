ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha to 10 years in prison each on Thursday in a security-barrier case, their counsel said, announcing plans to appeal.

The case concerns allegations that the married couple removed barriers and disrupted a security route established for a visiting international cricket team in Islamabad in October 2024. Prosecutors argued that their actions endangered the security perimeter. The defense disputed the terrorism charges, describing the confrontation as a dispute over road closures.

The lawyers have represented people alleging abuses by security agencies and have faced several prosecutions that rights organizations say raise concerns about freedom of expression and access to a fair trial.

Thursday’s ruling is separate from their conviction over social-media posts, for which the Supreme Court suspended their sentences in September.

“Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha have been sentenced to 10 years in prison. We are awaiting the court order and do not have further details at this time. We will challenge the decision,” Zainab Janjua, counsel for the accused, told Arab News on Thursday.

The trial was conducted inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad. The court reserved its judgment on Tuesday after the accused recorded their statements and final arguments concluded.

The prosecution was brought under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act and provisions concerning obstruction of public servants and the use of force against them. The defense argued that neither lawyer was armed and that treating a confrontation over traffic restrictions as terrorism amounted to judicial harassment over their human rights work. Nukta

Ahead of the verdict, the couple approached the Supreme Court to challenge an Islamabad High Court order declining to halt the proceedings. Their petition alleged procedural irregularities, including the recording of testimony from two prosecution witnesses without an opportunity for the defense to cross-examine them.

The trial court subsequently appointed a state-funded lawyer, who completed the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses on October 23, according to The Express Tribune.

In the separate social-media prosecution, the lawyers were convicted in January under Pakistan’s cybercrime legislation over posts authorities alleged were hostile to the state and its security institutions. Amnesty International described those charges as politically motivated and said the proceedings violated their right to a fair trial.

The Supreme Court suspended those sentences and granted bail on September 17, but police rearrested the couple hours later in another case, their lawyer said at the time.