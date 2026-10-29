ISLAMABAD: Singapore’s foreign minister will visit Pakistan on Friday for bilateral talks and the exchange of a disaster-management cooperation agreement, Pakistan’s foreign office said, as the countries seek to broaden their longstanding but modest partnership.

Pakistan and Singapore established diplomatic relations in 1966. Their ties encompass trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges, although earlier negotiations on a free trade agreement stalled without producing a deal.

The visit also precedes Singapore’s assumption of the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2027. Pakistan has sought closer engagement with the regional bloc as part of efforts to expand economic links with Southeast Asia.

“During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan will hold bilateral talks covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Singapore relations,” the foreign office said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan is visiting at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two will also discuss regional and global developments, while the Singaporean minister will meet Pakistan’s leadership.

A memorandum of understanding between Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and the Singapore Civil Defense Force will be exchanged during the visit.

The statement did not specify the agreement’s provisions, funding or implementation arrangements.

Disaster cooperation builds on previous assistance. Singapore supported relief efforts following Pakistan’s devastating 2022 floods, while Pakistan has acknowledged donations from Temasek Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries have also explored cooperation in financial technology, the digital economy and food trade. Pakistani companies have participated in the Singapore Fintech Festival, while officials have identified halal products as another potential area for commercial expansion.

“The visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to deepen and diversify bilateral partnership,” the foreign office said.