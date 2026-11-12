RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Saqib Khan took seven wickets on debut as Sri Lanka collapsed from their overnight 404-4 to 446 all out on the fourth morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, a first innings lead of 12.

Saqib shone on an overcast morning to grab a remarkable 7-130 in his first Test appearance and Pakistan soon wiped off the deficit to be 39-1 at lunch, losing opener Tayyab Arif for 11.

Azan Awais, on 16, and Mohammad Taha with 12 were the unbeaten batsmen at the interval as Pakistan edged into a 27-run lead.

Saqib started the collapse in the first over of the day when he bagged the prize wicket of centurion Dhananjaya de Silva, caught behind by Ghazi Ghori without adding to his overnight 167.

De Silva hit 20 fours in a 405-minute marathon knock and was soon joined back in the pavilion by Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis, who had also reached his hundred on day three.

Kusal, who added an 249 runs for the fifth wicket with De Silva, fell to Saqib for 119 in the fifth over after adding just two to his overnight score. He hit 10 fours and four sixes in five hours at the crease.

Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for 42 runs and Saqib took his fifth wicket when Sonal Dinusha (20) edged to slip.

Saqib then mopped up tailenders Lahiru Kumara (0) and Asitha Fernando (four) to become only the fourth Pakistani to take seven wickets in an innings on debut.

The others were pace bowler Mohammad Zahid (7-66), off-spinner Mohammad Nazir (7-99) and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (7-114).