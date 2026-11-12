ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday opened a two-day Minerals Investment Forum 2026 in Islamabad that is expected to bring together government officials, foreign investors and industry leaders as the South Asian nation seeks to unlock economic potential of its vast but underdeveloped mineral resources.

Pakistan is home to significant untapped mineral wealth, with deposits of copper, gold, coal, rare earth elements, lithium, iron ore, chromite and gemstones spread across provinces including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The government has identified the mining sector as a key driver of long-term economic growth, hoping to attract billions of dollars in foreign investment, boost exports and create jobs by developing large-scale projects such as the Reko Diq copper and gold mine while expanding exploration of critical minerals used in clean energy and advanced technologies.

Set against this dynamic backdrop, the third Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum offers vital industry solutions, according to government officials.

“The forum aims to harness Pakistan’s valuable mineral reserves and resources, while promoting domestic and foreign investment in the mining sector,” the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The two-day summit comes at a time when the global minerals market is at a transformative crossroads, driven by surging demand for critical minerals essential to the energy transition and technological innovation.

With supply chains facing increasing pressure due to global conflicts, Pakistan emerges as a well-positioned player, boasting vast untapped mineral reserves and a rapidly evolving, investment-friendly regulatory landscape.

The government says the forum aims to establish Pakistan as a key force in the global mining economy, leveraging its vast mineral wealth to drive sustainable development, economic transformation, and global supply chain resilience.