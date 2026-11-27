Pakistan measures its digital progress by what it makes possible: faster payments, connected services, wider financial access. It rarely measures what decides whether any of that lasts. When the systems behind that progress are attacked, do they keep running, and does the public keep trusting them?

This year has offered several uncomfortable previews.

In March, Geo News said its satellite transmission was hacked as its 9 p.m. bulletin began, airing a message the channel said it had nothing to do with. Other channels reported similar disruptions. National CERT, Pakistan’s national computer emergency response team, opened an investigation, and interference with satellite uplink equipment was among the possibilities under review. Public reporting has not established how it happened or who was behind it. What it showed is plain enough: a weakness in communications infrastructure can corrupt what the public is told.

On July 1, National CERT’s director general, Dr. Haider Abbas, disclosed that a government entity had been hit by ransomware the previous week. Its data was encrypted and then recovered from backups. That is the right ending, and it should be the standard. No organization can block every intrusion. Those that can restore clean systems quickly turn a crisis into an incident.

Then, on July 9, the cybersecurity firm SentinelOne reported sustained cyberespionage against Pakistani law enforcement between February 2024 and April 2026, with Balochistan Police bearing the brunt. Researchers identified compromised network appliances and web servers hosting applications that manage police and citizen data, including criminal and biometric records. The report describes what the attackers could have reached; it does not confirm what was taken. Infrastructure linked to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Islamabad Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority was also identified.

SentinelOne linked separate activity to suspected China- and India-linked actors, but these are researchers’ assessments, not official attributions. China’s embassy told Reuters it opposes all cyberattacks; India’s did not answer questions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said there was no evidence that any core system had been compromised, though in one isolated incident an end user’s login credentials were. Who was responsible is the lesser story. The greater one is that the institutions entrusted with internal security, and the systems that hold their records, were worth pursuing for more than two years.

Banks and payment providers know the stakes better than most. A compromised application programming interface (API), stolen credentials or a disrupted platform can leave customers and merchants stranded even when the underlying records are untouched. In an economy that increasingly runs on digital transactions, confidence is not a soft asset. It is financial infrastructure.

In an economy that increasingly runs on digital transactions, confidence is not a soft asset. It is financial infrastructure. -Mehreen Durrani

Artificial intelligence raises the stakes, though not in the way headlines suggest. It has not invented cybercrime. It makes parts of it cheaper: convincing impersonation, personalized phishing, automated reconnaissance and faster discovery of weak points. Agentic tools raise the prospect of several stages of an attack being coordinated with little human involvement. National CERT’s Nov. 5 advisory says as much, warning that AI, bots and botnets could be used to find vulnerabilities and run credential attacks against financial institutions and critical infrastructure. It singled out core banking, payment platforms, industrial control systems and insecure remote access.

It is worth being precise. No public evidence links AI to the incidents above. The warning concerns what comes next: attackers who already find Pakistan’s weaknesses may soon find them faster.

To its credit, the state has not stood still. The National Cyber Security Operations Center opened at National CERT in August. In October, the government notified the Pakistan Information Security Framework 2026, a national baseline with 13 control areas, from governance to supply chain security. The State Bank of Pakistan’s Cyber Shield strategy sets out a roadmap for regulated financial institutions through 2030. In July, National CERT’s director general said public and private organizations had been given six months to set up security operations centers. A deadline announced from a conference stage is a start. One notified with consequences for missing it is a rule.

This is real progress. It is also the easy part.

A framework on paper proves nothing about practice. Such frameworks usually fail for dull reasons: too few skilled analysts, thin budgets, weak enforcement and legacy systems nobody owns. A security operations center is only as good as the people and authority behind it. A backup is worthless if it restores infected systems. A policy that stops at the front door ignores the suppliers and privileged accounts that attackers actually use.

So, what should Pakistan demand next? Proof, not more institutions.

Organizations that hold sensitive data or run critical services should face independent assessment against the new framework, with results going to regulators and summary findings published by sector. Significant incidents should carry enforceable reporting deadlines, because a flaw in one bank or police force probably exists in its peers. Recovery should be tested under realistic conditions and checked by regulators, not merely written into a plan. Banks and payment providers should routinely test authentication, API security and third-party connections, and hold suppliers to the same standard. Energy, water and transport operators should separate operational technology from everything else and lock down remote access. And executives, not just IT staff, should rehearse how they would respond to an AI-generated voice demanding an urgent transfer.

None of this works without people. Pakistan needs a deeper pipeline of trained analysts, especially outside the big cities and the largest institutions, and shared security services for organizations too small to build their own. Deadlines without capacity are just paperwork.

Responsibility is spread across National CERT, the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board, the State Bank and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and coordination matters. But the first line of defense is always the organization that runs the network. No regulator can secure a system its operator will not.

Digital transformation is usually judged by how many services go online and how quickly transactions clear. That is the wrong test. The right one is whether those services can be trusted under attack, whether essential operations continue, and whether institutions recover without losing the public’s confidence.

A digital economy can widen its reach and adopt ever smarter technology. It cannot outgrow the need to defend what it has built.

Mehreen Durrani is a strategy and transformation independent professional operating at the intersection of policy and technology, driving digital transformation and strategic partnerships to deliver institutional and economic impact.