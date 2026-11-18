When a fishing trawler carrying hundreds of migrants sank off the Greek coast in June 2023, Pakistan lost more citizens than almost any other country in one of the Mediterranean’s deadliest migration disasters. An estimated 400 to 425 Pakistanis were on board. Only 12 survived.

The disaster shocked the country and prompted a nationwide crackdown on human smuggling networks. Hundreds of suspected traffickers were arrested, and authorities promised to dismantle the businesses that had sent young Pakistanis on dangerous journeys to Europe.

More than three years later, a disclosure at a parliamentary committee meeting has offered a glimpse of why those networks remain so hard to break.

For some, the loss of a son has not ended the dream of reaching Europe. —Naimat Khan

Some families who lost sons in the Greek shipwreck withdrew their criminal complaints against the smugglers after being promised that their other children would be sent abroad, according to a senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“In that notorious 2023 boat tragedy, in which around 400 innocent children were martyred, some families had lodged complaints against the smugglers, and the FIA had initiated action,” Asmatullah Junejo, the agency’s director of anti-human smuggling, told lawmakers last week. “Unfortunately, those families, the aggrieved ones, who were the victim families, withdrew their FIR (first information report) because it was acknowledged to them [by the smugglers] that their other children would be sent abroad.”

The account shows a paradox at the heart of Pakistan’s efforts to stop illegal migration: even families who have lost children on the journey may remain invested in sending others. For some, migration is more than a response to unemployment or poverty. It is tied to family expectations, social standing and the belief that Europe offers opportunities unavailable at home.

That belief is particularly entrenched in central Punjab, including Gujrat and neighboring districts, which have become major sources of migration to Europe.

Families often sell farmland, pool savings or borrow heavily to pay for journeys that can cost between 3.5 million and 6 million rupees ($12,500 to $21,500), according to officers who have investigated the smugglers. A son who reaches Europe is expected to repay those debts, support relatives and eventually help other family members follow.

But economics alone do not explain the appeal.

Residents say that when a relative abroad can earn many times what a local job pays, years spent in college or learning a trade can seem like the slower route to a better life. Even families with land often find that farming earns far less than relatives working abroad can send home.

The difference shows at weddings and other family gatherings. One resident described how a household earning locally might give 10,000 rupees as a wedding gift, a large sum for them, while a relative living overseas could give hundreds of thousands, or even a million. Such comparisons, repeated across extended families, reinforce the belief that working abroad is the surest route to prosperity.

The wealth displayed by those who have made it adds to the pressure. Expensive cars, horses, firearms and large houses, sometimes built on plots of two or four kanals, have become markers of success in these communities.

For young men, the decision to migrate can therefore be about more than work. It can mean meeting expectations at home and avoiding the shame of falling behind relatives and neighbors. The death of one family member does not necessarily end those expectations.

Complaints received by federal authorities reflect the scale of the problem. Data presented to lawmakers by the Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing, covering July 2025 to October 2026, showed that 104 of 144 complaints involving immigration fraud and human smuggling came from Punjab. Sindh and Balochistan together accounted for six.

Getting money back from agents can also take priority over prosecuting them, according to an FIA official who briefed the committee on visa fraud, which involves legal migration routes.

“Generally, the public treats visa fraud complaints as a recovery mechanism,” the official said. “Someone files a complaint; the FIA starts an inquiry, and the accused then approaches the complainant and returns the money. Once that happens, the complainant either changes their statement or backs out of the case.”

Once families recover their money, they may see little reason to pursue lengthy criminal proceedings. The prospect of sending another child abroad, as in the 2023 shipwreck cases, makes the decision even more complicated.

The FIA says it has arrested more than 9,000 suspected smugglers and traffickers over four years, identified dozens of transnational gangs and compiled information on more than 200 international agents.

Junejo also cited figures from Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, showing that irregular migration from Pakistan to Europe had fallen by 48 percent, taking Pakistan out of the top 10 countries of origin for migrants reaching European shores.

Yet figures presented during the parliamentary review suggest enforcement remains a challenge. Of 86 formal complaints referred to the FIA by the Prime Minister’s Grievances Wing, the agency said 34 had been closed, 49 were still being processed and three had been referred to other law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs found that the agency’s reported resolution rates were substantially higher than those it could independently verify.

Junejo put the FIA’s conviction rate at around 15 to 16 percent.The networks are also adapting. Officials told lawmakers that Pakistanis who reach Europe increasingly become informal recruiters, with sub-agents collecting money from families in their hometowns and arranging journeys through transit countries. Some routes rely on seemingly legitimate arrangements, including student visas for language courses in Cyprus and transit through countries such as Jordan.

In 2025, Pakistan amended its Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018, making offenses under the law non-compoundable. That means criminal proceedings can no longer be ended through private settlements between complainants and the accused.

But laws and arrests may do little to change the incentives that sustain the trade. As long as families see migration as their best chance of getting ahead, smugglers are likely to find people willing to pay them, even when the risks are well known, and sometimes even after a family has already lost a son.

For some, the loss of a son has not ended the dream of reaching Europe.

Naimat Khan is a staff member. X: @NKMalazai