ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sudan signed an agreement on Saturday allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports to travel between the two countries without visas, as Islamabad seeks to expand cooperation with the conflict-hit African nation.

The agreement comes as Sudan struggles with a devastating civil war that erupted in April 2023 between its military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, triggering one of the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid concerns that the conflict and the establishment of a rival administration could permanently divide the country, while offering assistance with reconstruction and institutional capacity-building.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Sudanese counterpart, Lt. Gen. Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, signed the agreement in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s interior ministry.

“The agreement would further facilitate high-level engagements and exchanges of official delegations between the two countries,” Naqvi said, adding that it would create new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Both ministers welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important step toward strengthening relations between Islamabad and Khartoum.

The Sudanese interior minister said the agreement would strengthen friendly relations and institutional cooperation between the two countries, according to the statement.

The signing followed talks between the two ministers and senior officials, during which Pakistan and Sudan agreed to expand cooperation in internal security, police training, civil registration and other areas.

The two sides also decided to pursue a memorandum of understanding on combating cybercrime, with Sudan expressing interest in drawing on Pakistan’s experience in tackling online offenses.

“Pakistan is ready to extend all possible cooperation to Sudan in peacebuilding and reconstruction,” Naqvi said.

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority has played a role in developing Sudan’s civil registration infrastructure, including systems used to issue citizenship cards, national identity documents and birth and death certificates.

Naqvi said the Pakistani agency had supported the issuance of 36 million citizenship cards, nine million national identity cards, 18 million birth certificates and 500,000 death certificates in Sudan.

He also offered professional training for Sudanese police officers and assistance to Sudanese nationals seeking medical treatment in Pakistan.

The talks addressed visa difficulties faced by Sudanese women married to Pakistani citizens, with Naqvi directing officials to resolve the issues.

The Sudanese minister thanked Pakistan for its support and expressed interest in expanding cooperation across several sectors.