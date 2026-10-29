ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prime minister this week directed ministries to complete necessary measures by November to advance projects with China’s Alibaba Group, as Islamabad seeks to apply artificial intelligence and digital tools to exports and public services.

The cooperation expands Pakistan’s technology ties with China beyond their longstanding partnership in energy and transport infrastructure. Agreements signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Alibaba’s Hangzhou headquarters in May envisaged digital transformation and support for at least 2,000 Pakistani small and medium enterprises accessing international markets.

For Pakistan, the partnership offers a potential route to broaden exports and improve administrative efficiency. But the projects are at different stages, with some systems operational and others still being developed or considered as pilots.

“The Prime Minister directed the relevant ministries to complete all necessary measures by next month and submit a report,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Sharif also directed that Alibaba projects have “clear targets, defined timelines and effective monitoring to ensure tangible results,” the report said.

The review covered export platforms, agricultural technology, tax administration, health care and monitoring of petroleum supply chains.

Officials told the PM that digital verification of trade documents through Pakistan Single Window had become operational and that a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion had been established on Alibaba’s platform to promote Pakistani products.

A two-year program involving Alibaba and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority is also being launched to provide businesses with training, e-commerce opportunities and access to international markets, according to Radio Pakistan.

Sharif called for faster implementation of a 15-day AI training program for IT graduates through the government’s Ignite initiative.

In health care, officials reviewed a proposed pilot for AI-assisted cancer diagnosis. The report also said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority is being provided with AI and business intelligence tools to analyze fuel supply-chain data, while work is underway on agricultural AI models and digital platforms to facilitate citrus and olive exports.