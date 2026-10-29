ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s IT minister warned this week that banning children from social media could push them toward less regulated platforms, urging stronger age checks and safeguards as governments worldwide tighten restrictions on young users.

Pakistan has not enacted a nationwide under-16 social media ban, although proposals have reached Parliament, a provincial assembly and the courts. The debate centers on protecting children from exploitation and harmful content while preserving access to information and education.

Australia has required major platforms to prevent under-16s from holding accounts since December 2025. Britain announced plans in September for a similar restriction, with implementation expected in spring 2027.

“How do we prevent our young children from moving onto platforms that are not well-regulated, that do not have guidelines, that do not have policies, platforms that we don’t talk to directly?” IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said at an online-safety event in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“So those platforms then become increasingly dangerous, and more dangerous than the current situation that we’re in.”

Khawaja said she continued to receive requests for outright bans covering children and teenagers, but warned that young users could seek alternative access through virtual private networks, or VPNs, which can disguise their location.

“So we don’t want to rush into any decision that creates unintended consequences and, you know, kind of triggers another chain of challenges that we come across,” she said.

Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly passed a resolution on September 1 seeking federal legislation to restrict social media accounts for children under 16. The resolution was a recommendation, not an enforceable nationwide prohibition.

An earlier Social Media (Age-Restricted Users) Bill was introduced in the Senate in July 2025, but its sponsors withdrew it on August 18 that year, according to parliamentary records.

A separate petition before the Islamabad High Court seeks legislation and a regulatory framework governing under-16s’ access. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority told the court this month that it lacked statutory authority to impose mandatory age verification or prohibit minors from using social media.

The National Commission on the Rights of Child has also opposed a blanket ban in its court submission. It recommended age-appropriate protections, private accounts by default, restrictions on addictive features and stronger safeguards against unwanted contact and exploitation.

AGE CHECKS AND PLATFORM RESPONSIBILITY

Speaking at the online safety event, Khawaja said Pakistan was discussing more reliable age-assurance systems with technology companies so protections designed for younger users could be implemented more effectively.

She also raised questions about screen-time limits and nighttime access, but announced no new restrictions, technical system or implementation timetable.

The minister urged companies to build safety into their products and expand awareness beyond major cities, including messages directed to children and parents explaining available protections.

“Every single platform, every single technology, every single social media that is coming out has to think of safety as an integral building block,” she said.

The international approaches differ in scope. Australia’s rules place obligations on designated platforms to prevent under-16 accounts, while excluding services including WhatsApp and Google Classroom.

Britain likewise says its planned restriction would exclude messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal.