ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Friday tensions around the Strait of Hormuz had disrupted supplies of imported liquefied natural gas and reduced electricity generation, forcing authorities to impose power cuts as turmoil in the Middle East increasingly weighs on the South Asian nation’s energy supplies.

Pakistan relies on imported LNG to fuel several of its major power plants, while much of its supply comes from Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint where shipping has been severely disrupted since the beginning of the Iran war on Feb. 28. The latest disruption comes as Pakistan is already grappling with higher fuel costs linked to instability in the Middle East.

“Due to the recent regional situation, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and transportation difficulties, RLNG supplies have been affected, leading to a decline in electricity generation,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said in a statement following a meeting chaired by him, referring to re-gasified liquefied natural gas, the form in which imported LNG is converted back into gas after arrival in Pakistan.

“As a result, load management has become necessary to maintain a balance between electricity demand and supply,” it added, using the government term for scheduled power cuts.

Sharif ordered authorities to take immediate measures to address disruptions in RLNG supplies, taking into account the regional situation and Pakistan’s future energy requirements.

He also directed power authorities to use all available resources to ensure electricity outages did not exceed two hours in any part of the country.

Pakistan has significant generating capacity dependent on imported gas. The country has two long-term government-to-government LNG supply agreements with Qatar, historically its dominant supplier of the fuel.

The disruption has also pushed up international energy costs. Pakistan is particularly exposed to turmoil in the region because it depends on oil and gas shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, routes that have both faced disruptions in recent weeks.

Sharif on Friday also ordered electricity distribution companies to establish consumer grievance redressal committees, with public representation, within a week to deal with complaints over electricity supply and other issues.

The government said consumers could also register complaints through the 118 electricity helpline.