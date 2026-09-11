PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry on Friday warned prospective Hajj pilgrims against making cash payments or transferring money directly to private operators, saying all payments under the private scheme must be made through the government’s official digital platforms to protect pilgrims from fraud and financial losses.

The warning comes as Pakistan tightens oversight of private Hajj operators after problems with the scheme in 2025 left more than 67,000 intending pilgrims unable to travel to Saudi Arabia. Under the system for Hajj 2027, pilgrims are required to select licensed operators and make payments through the official Hajj Management System or Pak Hajj app.

“Pilgrims should not make any payment outside the Hajj Management System,” the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement. “This restriction applies equally even when dealing with a duly registered and licensed organizer, without exception.”

The ministry said payments made in cash, to personal bank accounts or through any channel outside the official system would be at the pilgrim’s own risk.

It said pilgrims who paid through such channels would not be able to benefit from government protection or redress mechanisms in cases involving fraud, misappropriation or non-payment.

The ministry issued the broader warning while cautioning the public against “786 BMH,” which it said was neither a licensed Hajj organizer nor had been allocated a quota under the private Hajj scheme.

It urged intending pilgrims to verify operators against the official list of licensed organizers available through the government’s Hajj Management System and Pak Hajj app before making payments.

Saudi Arabia has allocated Pakistan 179,210 places for Hajj 2027, with 107,526 reserved for the government scheme and 71,684 for private operators.

Pakistan introduced a four-year Hajj policy covering the 2027-2030 seasons in July, replacing the previous practice of issuing a new framework annually.

For Hajj 2027, the ministry has set Nov. 20 as the deadline for pilgrims using the private scheme to select and pay for packages, warning that unused quota may be reallocated. Sixteen basic private packages have been approved, ranging from Rs1.4 million ($5,050) to Rs3.75 million ($13,525).