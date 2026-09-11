ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s United Nations (UN) envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has strongly criticized the Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ attacks against Saudi Arabia this week, reiterating its support for the Kingdom’s territorial sovereignty and backing its right to self-defense.

Saudi authorities said 73 civilians, including women and children, were injured in attacks this week by Houthi rebels on the southern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. Operations at some energy facilities were temporarily halted as a result of the strikes.

Pakistan, which signed a bilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia in September 2025 and a trilateral defense pact with the Kingdom in August this year that also involves Türkiye, has warned that the agreement could become operational in the event of aggression against Riyadh.

“Pakistan condemns, in the strongest terms, the reprehensible attacks carried out by the Houthis against civilian and economic targets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ahmad said during a UN Security Council emergency meeting on Yemen on Thursday.

“These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and undermine efforts for a peaceful and durable resolution of the conflict in Yemen. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan has underscored, ‘such dastardly attacks threaten innocent lives as well as regional peace and security.’“

Pakistan reiterated its support for the Kingdom’s territorial sovereignty and said it “fully supports” Saudi Arabia’s right to take necessary measures to defend its territory and protect its citizens against any threat.

The Pakistani envoy warned that the situation in Yemen has entered a “deeply alarming and dangerous phase,” noting the escalation in hostilities across multiple fronts, Houthi attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and attacks against civilian and economic targets in Saudi Arabia.

He warned that these developments, with potentially far-reaching consequences for Yemen and the wider region, underscore the need to prevent further escalation and preserve the space for diplomacy.

“Pakistan, therefore, supports an inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process under United Nations auspices,” Ahmad said.

He condemned the arbitrary detention of over 70 UN personnel and other diplomatic staff in Yemen by the Houthi rebels, calling for their immediate and unconditional release.

“Pakistan will continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at de-escalation, dialogue and a comprehensive political settlement that can bring lasting peace, stability and prosperity to Yemen and the wider region,” he said.

“We urge the Council and the international community to remain united in support of these objectives.”

The attacks against Saudi Arabia take place amid surging regional tensions between the United States (US) and Iran. The war began in February when the US and Israel carried out joint attacks against Iran. Tehran responded by targeting US bases in the Gulf region as well as civilian and economic interests in its neighborhood.

Pakistan has urged diplomacy and restraint to resolve the crisis, and has played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran for a lasting peace agreement.