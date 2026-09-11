ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Friday warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms and possible flooding in parts of the country over the coming week, as official figures showed the death toll from monsoon-related incidents since late June had risen to 183, with another 515 people injured.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in several regions from Sept. 12-17.

“A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country and is expected to strengthen further from Sept. 14,” the PMD said in an advisory issued on Friday afternoon.

In a separate weather alert based on the PMD forecast, Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of rain and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang and Attock.

“Heavy rains may cause Urban flooding in low lying areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Lahore,” the PDMA said, warning of the risk from Sept. 14-17.

It also warned of possible flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and Rawalpindi, as well as landslides in hilly areas of Murree and Galliyat.

The warning comes less than two weeks after torrential rains inundated low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sept. 1, raising the water level in Rawalpindi’s Nullah Lai and prompting evacuations.

Authorities declared a local holiday in Rawalpindi, while some schools in low-lying areas of Islamabad were also shut because of the heavy rainfall.

The latest spell comes toward the end of a monsoon season that has caused repeated flash and urban flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June.

Figures from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) showed 183 people had died and 515 were injured in monsoon-related incidents between June 26 and Sept. 11.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of deaths at 74, followed by Punjab with 64, Sindh with 17, Azad Kashmir with 16, Balochistan with eight, Islamabad with three and Gilgit-Baltistan with one.

Children accounted for 83 of those killed, compared with 63 men and 37 women, according to the NDMA data. Punjab recorded the highest number of injuries at 368.

Punjab authorities have directed district administrations to ensure round-the-clock staffing at emergency operation centers, clear drains, pre-position heavy earth-moving machinery in vulnerable areas and keep Rescue 1122 search-and-rescue teams on alert ahead of the latest spell.

“Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period,” the PDMA said, while advising farmers to manage crop activities in view of weather conditions.

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