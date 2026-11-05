ISLAMABAD: A payment of over Rs28.6 billion [$103.4 million] has been disbursed under Pakistan’s fuel subsidy scheme, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday, while over 15.5 million citizens have registered to avail the benefit.

The Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme was launched in September to shield lower-income motorists from rising petrol prices amid the US-Iran war. It provides motorcycle and rickshaw users with a weekly petrol token worth Rs500 ($1.80), while owners of cars with engines of up to 800cc receive a discount of Rs100 ($0.36) per liter on up to 10 liters every 10 days.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said in September that the program would cost Rs25 billion to Rs30 billion ($90 million to $108 million) a month. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the program and its implementation, the PMO said.

“Payments amounting to Rs28.6 billion [$103.4 million] have been disbursed under the fuel subsidy scheme as of November 4, 2026, according to the briefing,” the PMO said in a statement.

“The number of citizens who have registered under the scheme so far total 15,519,282, including 15.06 million motorcycle owners and owners of vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc.”

Officials told Sharif that a total of 63,153,685 fuel subsidy tokens have been issued under the scheme, of which 59,445,347 have been used or redeemed. To benefit from the scheme, citizens have to register on a digital platform. Once applicants’ details are verified, they receive a digital token with personal and vehicle details.

The Pakistani prime minister noted that the simple registration process and subsidy disbursement procedures have led to an increase in registrations, enabling more deserving citizens to benefit from the facility.

“This technology-driven and transparent subsidy scheme for deserving citizens will prove to be a game changer for similar public welfare initiatives in the future,” he was quoted as saying by the PMO.

Sharif was told that separate call centers have been established for consumers and petrol pumps to provide information about the fuel subsidy scheme and address complaints.

“He also directed authorities to cancel the licenses of petrol pumps that fail to facilitate eligible beneficiaries registered under the petroleum subsidy scheme,” the PMO said.

Pakistan announced the measure in September to shield low-income motorists from the impact of surging fuel prices due to the US-Iran war. Prices of petroleum products have surged since February when the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Tehran responded by launching attacks against US interests in the Gulf and civilian infrastructure. Iran also fired at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for trade, driving oil prices higher.