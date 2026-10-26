KARACHI: Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday attended the World Investment Forum 2026 in Doha, where he held bilateral meetings with key officials and business leaders to strengthen trade and investment ties and explore new avenues for commercial cooperation with Türkiye and Qatar.

The three-day international forum, being held on Oct. 25-27, brings together ministers, senior government officials, global investors, sovereign wealth funds, business leaders and representatives of international organizations to discuss emerging investment opportunities and strategies for sustainable economic development.

Pakistan is treading a long path to economic recovery under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and is seeking to boost foreign investment to support sustainable growth, improve external financing position and expedite industrial activity.

Khan held a series of bilateral meetings with Mustafa Tuzcu, Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA), and Eng. Ali Hilal Al-Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar’s Hassad Food, to explore opportunities for expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation.

“During his bilateral meeting with Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Trade, H.E. Mustafa Tuzcu, the Federal Minister discussed strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye economic and commercial relations, with particular emphasis on expanding bilateral trade, promoting investment and identifying new opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, food security, energy, minerals, manufacturing and technology,” Khan’s ministry said.

“They also discussed the potential of enhanced regional connectivity and improved transit routes to facilitate bilateral trade, expand market access and strengthen regional supply chains. The two sides underscored the need for continued coordination between relevant institutions and technical teams to advance bilateral trade initiatives and address outstanding matters.”

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Türkiye and invited Turkish investors and businesses to explore opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in minerals and other priority sectors.

The forum, being held on Oct. 25-27, focuses on key areas shaping the global investment landscape, including artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, energy, sustainable finance, entrepreneurship, climate resilience and special economic zones.

In his meeting with the QBA chairman, the commerce minister discussed strengthening business-to-business linkages and identifying new avenues for collaboration in information technology, logistics, agriculture and food security.

He highlighted Pakistan’s skilled workforce, and growing capabilities across various economic sectors, emphasising that Pakistani professionals and skilled workers could contribute significantly to Qatar’s economic development while strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Both sides underscored the importance of promoting direct engagement between the business communities of Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate investment, expand bilateral trade and establish mutually beneficial commercial partnerships,” the Pakistani commerce ministry said.

In his meeting with Hassad Food CEO, Khan discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture, food security, agribusiness and agricultural supply chains. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral food and agricultural trade, exploring reliable sourcing arrangements and developing long-term partnerships between relevant institutions and businesses of both countries.

Khan invited Hassad Food to participate in FoodAg 2026, scheduled to be held in Karachi on Nov. 23-26, providing an opportunity for Qatari investors and businesses to engage directly with Pakistani agricultural producers, exporters and relevant government institutions.