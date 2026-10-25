LAHORE: Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed four wickets to limit England to 241 despite a fighting century by Ben Duckett in Lahore on Sunday.

Battling to stay in the tri-series after losing their first two games, England never fully recovered after slipping to 19-3 on a batting-friendly pitch.

Duckett resisted with a knock of 105 off 111 balls and Sam Curran scored 42 during a 93-run fifth wicket stand, while Gus Atkinson contributed an unbeaten 36 at the bottom of the order.

Shaheen claimed 4-46 while Razaullah took 2-38 on his ODI debut as England were bowled out in 46.4 overs.

Duckett hit 10 fours and two sixes before falling to spinner Arafat Minhas, who finished with 2-26.

Opting to bowl first, Shaheen removed Tom Banton for four in the opening over — his 150th ODI wicket.

The lanky left-armer is the 13th bowler from Pakistan to take 150 or more wickets.

In his next over, Shaheen got the prized wicket of Joe Root for five, caught cutting a short delivery.

England plunged into further trouble when Harry Brook — who scored the fastest-ever ODI double century in his team’s shock defeat to Sri Lanka — was run out for one.

Duckett’s fifth ODI hundred and Curran’s resolute batting briefly steadied England before Shaheen took two more wickets to end the innings.