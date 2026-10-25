ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) will inaugurate the United Nations–Pakistan International Conference on Leveraging Space Technology for Early Warning for All (EW4All), Climate Action and Disaster Risk Assessment in Islamabad on Oct. 27, the space agency said on Sunday.

Pakistan, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters, has increasingly turned to space-based technologies to improve weather forecasting, disaster preparedness and climate monitoring.

The country has faced recurring floods, heatwaves, droughts and other climate-related emergencies in recent years, highlighting the need for stronger early warning systems and data-driven disaster risk management.

The conference will bring together an estimated 200–250 national and international participants, including experts, policymakers, researchers and representatives of relevant organizations, according to SUPARCO.

“Early warning systems are vital for protecting lives, livelihoods and infrastructure by providing timely information about impending hazards and enabling effective preparedness,” SUPARCO said.

“The conference will explore how satellite observations, Earth observation data and geospatial technologies can strengthen the United Nations’ Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative and improve the monitoring and assessment of hazards such as floods, droughts and heatwaves.”

The conference is co-sponsored by United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) and Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET).

“For Pakistan, the conference will provide a platform to strengthen national capacity and international cooperation in early warning, climate resilience and disaster risk reduction, promoting the practical application of space-based information for timely decision-making and improved disaster preparedness,” the Pakistani space agency said.