ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed solidarity with Poland after a gunman shot dead six people and injured over a dozen others in the city of Kraków.

The attack took place on Saturday in Kraków’s Main Market Square, the bustling central point of the city popular with tourists. Police said a man drove into the square before beginning to fire “at random people from his car.” Footage on social media showed scenes of panic with several people fleeing as the sounds of gunshots can be heard.

Armed officers rushed to the spot and engaged in a gunfight with the suspect, who was shot dead shortly after the assault. A Polish minister said early investigations indicate the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was inspired by “far-right ideologies” and described him as an “ultra-nationalist” without giving further details.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic shooting incident in Kraków, which has resulted in the loss of precious human lives and left several others injured,” Sharif wrote on social media platform X.

Deeply saddened by the tragic shooting incident in Kraków, which has resulted in the loss of precious human lives and left several others injured. On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the bereaved families and the people of Poland. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. We also wish a speedy and full recovery to those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Poland in this moment of profound grief. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 8, 2026

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Poland in this moment of profound grief.”

Sharif extended condolences for the loss of lives to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and to the victims’ families. He wished for a speedy recovery for those who were injured in the attack.

Various world leaders from around the globe have condemned the attack. US ambassador to Poland Tom Rose described it as a “savage and murderous attack.”

EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the shooting was “a tragedy that will be felt far beyond Poland.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky of neighboring Ukraine called the shooting “shocking.”

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people, and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” he wrote on social media.