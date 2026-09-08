ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated Iran in the third-place match to win a bronze medal in the tug-of-war competition at the 2026 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, the Railways Ministry said on Tuesday, after some of its employees represented the national side.

Around 113 countries participated in the global sporting event, held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, which featured sports such as wrestling, archery, tug of war and horse-based competitions.

Pakistan’s team, captained by Railways Police Constable Yasir Abbas, finished first in the round-robin matches after defeating England, Brazil, Russia and India.

“Sports activities will continue to be strongly encouraged in the Railway Police,” Inspector General of Railways Police Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan was quoted as saying.

“All possible support will be provided to the players to showcase their talents in sports.”

The statement said he congratulated the national team on the achievement and for bringing recognition to Pakistan on the global stage.

Launched by Kyrgyzstan in 2014, the World Nomad Games are held every two years and bring athletes from around the world together to compete in different sports.