ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for improved trade data and market analysis to identify untapped commercial opportunities among the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reinforcing its push for deeper economic integration within the bloc, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The call comes as Islamabad seeks to expand exports and strengthen commercial ties with Muslim-majority economies, following an appeal a day earlier for greater access to export financing, digital cooperation and stronger private-sector partnerships to help businesses enter new markets.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan discussed the importance of reliable economic statistics during a meeting with Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, director general of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), on the sidelines of an OIC economic cooperation conference in Istanbul.

“The Commerce Minister ... highlighted that improved data quality and comprehensive trade analysis could help member countries identify untapped opportunities, address existing trade barriers and formulate more effective strategies to enhance intra-OIC trade,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

SESRIC, an institution of the OIC, provides economic research, statistical information and analysis to help member countries assess development trends and identify opportunities for cooperation.

Pakistan has been seeking to shift toward export-led economic growth after years of financial pressures, with particular emphasis on improving access to overseas markets for small and medium-sized businesses.

Khan’s engagements in Istanbul also included bilateral talks with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, during which Türkiye agreed to send a delegation of officials to Pakistan to review existing trade arrangements and explore measures to strengthen commercial ties.

The two ministers discussed expanding Pakistani agricultural exports, particularly Basmati rice and mangoes, and increasing Turkish investment in Pakistan’s industrial sector.

Khan sought Ankara’s support for greater access to the Turkish market for Pakistani mangoes, while Bolat assured him of support for increasing imports, according to the ministry.

Bolat also emphasized the importance of improving the marketing and branding of Pakistani Basmati rice in Türkiye to strengthen its position in the market.

Khan invited Turkish businesses to establish industrial units at Karachi Industrial Park, where the government has earmarked 1,000 acres of land for Turkish enterprises.

The ministry did not specify when the Turkish delegation would visit Pakistan or announce any new trade or investment agreements resulting from the talks.