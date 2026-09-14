ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met the head of Indonesia’s navy and Lebanon’s interior minister on Monday separately, the Pakistani military’s media wing said, during which talks focused on strengthening defense and security cooperation.

Munir met Admiral Dr. Muhammad Ali, Indonesia’s navy chief, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistani military in Rawalpindi.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defense cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said.

“The two sides expressed satisfaction over the existing military-to-military relations and reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the domains of professional training, defense collaboration and joint exercises,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari later conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) award on Ali. The award was in recognition of his services to promote relations between the navies of the two nations, a statement from the president’s office said.

Separately, Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, a retired brigadier general in Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, also called on the Pakistani field marshal.

“Both dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security environment and prospects for further enhancing bilateral relations in security domain,” the ISPR said.

Munir’s meetings with both officials take place as Pakistan strengthens defense ties with regional countries, amid surging tensions between the US and Iran due to their ongoing conflict.

Pakistan has also enhanced defense ties with regional allies after its four-day military confrontation with India in May 2025. Islamabad signed a trilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August and has sought to increase its arms exports to other countries.

International news agency Reuters reported on a meeting between Pakistan’s air force chief and Indonesia’s defense minister in January, who discussed the sale of JF-17 jets, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China, and killer drones.

Reuters also reported that Pakistan has discussed deals related to procurement of weapons with Libya’s National Army and Sudan’s army as it aims to establish itself as a key regional player.