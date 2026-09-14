QUETTA: Security forces killed three militants during an operation in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, an official said on Monday.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the site of a long-running separatist insurgency that has intensified in recent years.

The latest operation was conducted in Balochistan’s Mastung city in which a vehicle of “India-backed” militants was targeted with a quadcopter, provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind said.

New Delhi did not immediately respond to the statement.

“Three terrorists were killed and their vehicle was completely destroyed in the operation,” Rind said in a statement.

Islamabad has frequently accused India of supporting and Afghanistan of providing safe havens to separatist militants who carry out attacks in the mineral-rich province. New Delhi and Kabul have consistently denied this.

Rind said security forces were continuing their operations to purge the province of militancy.

“Operations against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he added.