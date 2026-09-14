ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani high court on Monday directed Islamabad authorities to ensure the city’s roads are kept open and the public’s rights to health, education and engage in lawful business are not affected, days before former prime minister Imran Khan’s party plans to protest in the capital.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing a petition filed by a businessman named Waqas Ahmed, who challenged the PTI’s protest march on Islamabad scheduled to be held on Sept. 27. A copy of the petition seen by Arab News points out that the protest could disrupt routine life, traffic, and business activities in the capital.

The PTI has announced that it would mobilize hundreds of thousands of supporters from all over the country for its “long march” to Islamabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, also a close aide of Khan, has been galvanizing support for the march in various parts of the country. Afridi has said the party is marching to demand Khan’s release from prison.

Ahmed’s petition was heard by a bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and comprised Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Muhammad Asif.

“No political party, political leader, provincial government or public office holder has any lawful right to occupy any public roads, highways, interchanges, toll plazas, buildings or other such like places within or leading to or out of the ICT,” a short order issued by the high court said.

“Or obstruct or in any manner hinder the free movement of the citizens, pursuit of trade, business or profession, access to medical.”

The order also directed provincial governments to ensure that no governmental resources or officials are used in any march or rally heading toward Islamabad. It also asked them to ensure that no government vehicle, machinery, or any other equipment is used to facilitate people participating any rally heading toward the capital.

“The administration of the ICT including the Ministry of Interior shall ensure that no one residing within the ICT undertakes any activity which results in offending the rights of other citizens or persons guaranteed under Articles 9, 15, 18, 23, 24 and 25A of the Constitution,” the order said.

These articles relate to the public’s right to access education, health, free movement, property and engage in lawful trade.

The bench subsequently disposed off the petition.

PUNJAB BANS PUBLIC GATHERINGS

Meanwhile, the provincial government in Punjab announced on Sunday that it had imposed a five-day ban on public gatherings to protect the public from potential “terrorist” attacks.

A notification by the Punjab Home Department said intelligence agencies have received threat alerts that militant groups may use suicide bombers and carry out target killings during public gatherings across Punjab to create unrest.

It said certain groups may organize protests and demonstrations attracting a large number of people, who can be “easy targets” for militant groups.

The PTI plans to press for Khan’s release from prison, who has been in jail since August 2023 and has faced a series of convictions and charges in cases ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets and violating marriage laws.

Khan and his party deny wrongdoing and say the cases are politically motivated and intended to keep him out of politics.

Previous protests by the party in 2023 and 2024 have resulted in deadly clashes with law enforcers. Pakistan’s government claims Khan’s party instigates supporters to carry out acts of violence against law enforcers. The PTI rejects these allegations and has said its Sept. 27 protest will be a peaceful one.