RAWALPINDI: Pakistan added four players, including three uncapped names, to their squad on Saturday for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting next week.

Promising pace bowlers Ali Shabbir, 19, and Saqib Khan, 31, get their first chance for Pakistan, along with experienced all-rounder Aamer Jamal.

A green pitch is expected for the first Test starting in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Tayyab Arif, 20, was also added after scoring 727 runs in the recently concluded domestic tournament, a Pakistan Cricket Board release said.

Batter Abdullah Fazal and spinner Ali Usman have been dropped.

Jamal, who has played nine Tests, returns to the squad after being one of seven players sent home from the disastrous tour of England in August.

Pakistan lost 3-0 in England and have since reshuffled their Test squad.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship, in which Pakistan are currently ranked ninth and last and Sri Lanka are seventh.

The second Test will start in Lahore on November 17.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Aamer Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Saud Shakeel