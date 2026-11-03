JOHANNESBURG: Nearly ‌8.4 million ticket applications have been received for ​India and Pakistan’s group-stage clash at next year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup, organizers said on Monday.

The rivals ‌are set ‌to clash ​in ‌Johannesburg ⁠at ​The Wanderers ⁠on October 10, 2027. The final, hosted at the same 34,000-seat venue, trails close behind ⁠with almost eight ‌million ‌ticket requests.

Nearly ​three million ‌fans from 193 ‌countries have applied for tickets in the ballot window, which remains open ‌until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted ⁠by ⁠South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

More than 120 million total ticket requests have been received for the 14-team showcase that runs October 2 to ​November 21.