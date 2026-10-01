ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government and its main coalition ally will hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Friday, the presidency said, three days before the party plans to lead a protest march on the capital demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The talks come amid mounting tensions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal government and the PTI administration in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where worsening militant violence has prompted federal officials to raise the possibility of governor’s rule or emergency measures. PTI has vowed its Oct. 4 march will go ahead.

The decision to hold talks was taken at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif on Thursday that reviewed the country’s political and security situation, with particular concern expressed over security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from the presidency.

“It was decided during the meeting that a joint delegation comprising representatives from the federal government and the PPP would meet the PTI leadership on Friday to hold talks on the current political situation,” the statement said, referring to Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party.

The delegation will include Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, prime minister’s political affairs adviser Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister Amir Muqam from the government, as well as Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Jakhrani from the PPP.

Zardari and Sharif also called for stronger coordination among state institutions to counter militancy and ensure peace and stability, according to the statement.

Federal officials have stepped up warnings over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI governs and where a surge in militant violence has deepened an already bitter dispute with Islamabad over security policy.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said this week governor’s rule or an emergency could be imposed if constitutional conditions warranted such a step, while Muqam said consultations had taken place over the option.

No decision to impose either measure has been announced.

Under Pakistan’s constitution, the president can assume certain functions of a provincial government or have them exercised through the governor if satisfied the province cannot be governed in accordance with constitutional provisions. Such a proclamation is subject to parliamentary approval.

PTI has rejected the warnings, while federal ministers have accused the provincial government of failing to adequately confront militant violence, allegations the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration denies.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023 and faces multiple criminal cases. He denies wrongdoing, while PTI says the cases are politically motivated. The government denies interfering in judicial proceedings.