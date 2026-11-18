ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said on Wednesday it had successfully test-fired a supersonic cruise missile, Fatah-3, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of national defense capabilities.

The missile test comes as Pakistan continues to modernize its military capabilities by developing indigenous weapon systems and investing in defense technologies, amid evolving regional security challenges.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said Fatah-3 will significantly enhance the operational flexibility and strike reach of the army’s Rocket Force Command, further strengthening Pakistan’s conventional deterrence and defense posture.

“The weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and propulsion systems and is capable of engaging targets at long range with high precision and lethality at supersonic speed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The development comes two weeks after Pakistan’s military tested the country’s first indigenously developed air-to-air missile, Fa’az, which it said was capable of engaging enemy aerial targets at longer ranges.

The launch of Fa’az followed a brief but intense military conflict between Pakistan and India, which saw the neighbors deploy fighter jets and drones as well as exchange missile and artillery fire.

Pakistan claimed that it had shot down six Indian aircraft during the conflict, including a French-made Rafale fighter. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.

Last month, Pakistan’s military also successfully test-fired its Fatah-2 extended-range (ER) hypersonic missile.