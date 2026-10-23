QUETTA: At least 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a road collision in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, a police official told AFP.

The official in Balochistan said a coach traveling to Karachi hit another vehicle carrying local passengers in the province’s Uthal district.

“The accident was so severe that the drivers of both ill-fated vehicles were also killed,” the police officer said.

Several of the injured were in critical condition, they added.

Road accidents remain common in Pakistan due to weak enforcement of traffic laws, speeding, poor road safety standards and reckless driving.