ADEN: Yemen’s Armed Forces said they had carried out 1,298 strikes against Houthi targets as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, claiming to have neutralized about 440 fighters and commanders and destroyed or disabled 132 military vehicles, armored vehicles and heavy weapons.

In a statement, a military spokesperson said the operation targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, vehicles and firing points, with support from combat aircraft, drones and artillery.

In Taiz, government forces, backed by the Popular Resistance, seized the position of Sanamat, continued targeting Houthi movements and reinforcements, and repelled infiltration attempts on several fronts. Clashes continued in other sectors, the spokesperson said.

In Al-Jawf, military engineering units were clearing mines and booby traps from recaptured positions to secure the areas and protect lives.

On the southern and southwestern fronts, government forces continued targeting Houthi gatherings, vehicles and firing positions amid ongoing clashes in several sectors.

The Armed Forces said they remained committed to their operations while taking the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The figures and battlefield claims could not be independently verified.