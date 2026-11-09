ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said they have carried out 982 strikes against Houthi targets as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, claiming that 127 commanders and fighters have been killed or wounded.

The military spokesperson said the strikes over the past hours included 17 air raids by combat aircraft, 123 operations by drones, 60 rocket-launcher strikes and 782 artillery attacks across several fronts.

The operations targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, military equipment, fortifications, firing positions and sniper locations, the spokesperson said.

The drone strikes focused on fronts in Jouf, Marib, Al-Mudharabah and the southern and western fronts, targeting fighting positions, gatherings and vehicles belonging to the group.

Initial field estimates indicated that about 127 Houthi commanders and fighters had been killed or wounded, while dozens more had fled the fighting in Jouf, Marib and Taiz, according to the military.

The spokesperson added that about 158 military assets, vehicles, armored vehicles and engineering equipment used by the Houthis have been destroyed or disabled.

On the Jouf front, emergency units and Nation’s Shield forces continued targeting Houthi positions and movements and captured new strategic high ground, the statement said.

In Taiz, government forces backed by the Popular Resistance continued to repel Houthi attacks and target gatherings and sources of fire.

On the southern and southwestern fronts, forces from the Nation’s Shield, Giants Brigades and National Resistance carried out attacks and recaptured strategic positions, while clashes continued along several axes.

The military said its forces were continuing operations while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.