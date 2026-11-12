Operations included 13 airstrikes, 67 drone strikes, 42 rocket artillery strikes, and 581 field artillery strikes

The strikes targeted Houthi positions in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, and Taiz

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Thursday they carried out 703 strikes against Houthi targets across multiple fronts, killing or wounding some 200 fighters and destroying military equipment as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. Military spokesperson Majid Al-Nizaili said the army carried out 13 airstrikes, 67 drone strikes, 42 rocket artillery strikes and 581 field artillery strikes over the preceding several hours. He said the attacks targeted Houthi positions, fortifications, vehicles and weapons on northern, southern and southwestern fronts, including in the provinces of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Taiz. Al-Nuzaili said about 219 Houthi commanders, fighters and supervisors were killed, wounded or fled the battlefield, in addition to destroying or disabling 103 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including armored vehicles, transport vehicles and engineering equipment. In Taiz, troops backed by the Popular Resistance repelled Houthi attacks and attempted infiltrations, the statement said. It also reported heavy fighting in Marib, claiming its forces had left Houthi fighters unable to mount further military operations. Farther south and southwest, the military spokesperson said the Nation’s Shield Forces, Giants Brigades and National Resistance continued to counter Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts. Other forces involved in the operation included the Emergency Forces, Shabwa Defense Forces and units from five military regions. Al-Nuzaili also accused the Houthis of targeting civilian sites and residential neighborhoods in Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, firing ballistic missiles at homes in Taiz and mutilating the bodies of slain troops. He said the Iran-backed group was trying to blame others for those acts. The military said it would continue with the operation while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian property.