Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The crash involved 18 vehicles and five trucks.

DUBAI: At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured in a major traffic accident in the UAE’s Fujairah emirate, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday. The crash involved 18 vehicles and five trucks, according to preliminary information released by the ministry. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, while emergency teams continue their response operations and provide medical care to those injured. The ministry said specialized teams were working with relevant authorities to complete investigations and assess the aftermath of the crash.