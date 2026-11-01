A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz

The UKMTO maritime agency reported the incident following a Mayday call

DOHA: A vessel was struck on Sunday by “an unknown projectile” in the Strait of Hormuz, a British maritime security agency said, after Qatari media reported an earlier attack on a gas tanker. Britain’s UKMTO maritime agency said “the master of a merchant vessel has relayed a Mayday call... stating that another vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile” in the strait. Earlier, Qatar’s state news agency said a Qatari gas tanker had been attacked on Friday with “unidentified objects” while transiting Gulf waters. The attack struck a liquefied natural gas carrier, Al-Mayeda, which belongs to the Qatar Gas Transport Company, Qatar News Agency said. Since the Middle East war began in February, Iran has been targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and wider Gulf in an effort to assert control over shipping. It says vessels must obtain its permission to transit the waterway. In response, the US has been blockading Iranian ports. None of the crew members onboard the vessel struck on Friday were injured and there was no environmental impact from the attack, the report said. The ship was in a “safe condition” and operational, the Qatari company was cited as saying. Qatar, a mediator in the war, has stepped up diplomatic efforts in recent days in an attempt to revive negotiations between the United States and Iran.