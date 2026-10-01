Local farmers were already facing difficulties before the conflict

BEIRUT: The deputy director-general of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization told AFP on Thursday that she was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict on agriculture in south Lebanon. The latest war “puts additional pressure on farmers and rural communities that, frankly, were already facing considerable hardships”, said the FAO’s Beth Bechdol. “We’re deeply concerned” about the situation in south Lebanon, where agriculture is “at the heart” of livelihoods, she said in an interview in Beirut. “It is our best assessment that 56,000 hectares, which is more than 22 percent of Lebanon’s agricultural land, has been reported as affected or damaged,” including burned or physically damaged, she said. The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March by attacking Israel, which responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says have killed more than 4,300 people. The conflict came after hostilities that erupted in 2023 and all-out war the following year. While the latest violence has decreased since a June ceasefire, hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced, mainly from the south, and Israel maintains troops in a self-declared “security zone” running around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep inside Lebanon along the border. Israeli forces have been carrying out widespread demolitions affecting villages and farmland. “Farmers and their families are no longer able to be connected to their agricultural land,” Bechdol said, noting that the conflict has also “disrupted markets and reduced access” to essentials for food production including fertilisers. In June, a UN-backed assessment from Lebanese authorities estimated agricultural production losses in south Lebanon this year had reached at least $530 million. Bechdol also expressed concern about potential contamination and soil damage in south Lebanon due to unexploded ordnance and residues from military operations. She said she had held discussions in recent days on the possibility of the FAO getting involved in partnerships on de-mining work in south Lebanon. She also said she was “very concerned about just general food security levels” in Lebanon. In April, a UN-backed report said more than 1.2 million people in Lebanon were expected to face acute hunger in the following months due to the latest war. This week, UNICEF said four in five households in Lebanon “are struggling to afford basic necessities as conflict compounds years of economic crisis”.