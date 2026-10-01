Indian embassy in the UAE says the captain is in ‌good health and ‌recovering well

Ambassador visits Machchhar and his family in hospital

LONDON: Smit Machchhar, the FlyDubai captain who was attacked mid-air by his co-pilot, has been moved from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi for continued medical treatment.The Indian pilot was initially taken to hospital in Tabuk, where the flight made an emergency landing on Wednesday morning after he was stabbed in the cockpit. India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Machchhar had been moved to the UAE capital “for continued medical attention and recovery.” The Indian embassy in the UAE said the pilot is in ‌good health and ‌recovering well. Ambassador ‌Deepak Mittal visited Machchhar and his family in hospital, and said he was “very reassured” to meet him. The pilot has received widespread praise for his bravery and actions after he was attacked by his colleague, who Israel said was from Oman.The Boeing 737 MAX they were flying from Dubai to Israel plummeted thousands of meters above the Jordanian border as passengers and crew attempted to intervene. Israeli officials said Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door while bloodied and on the floor, allowing others onboard to enter and restrain his attacker. “We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073,” the embassy said. “We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar’s valor and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry.” Israel says the attacker had been radicalized and was attempting to crash the plane, which had 174 people on board, most of them Israelis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar “for his extraordinary bravery” despite being stabbed and seriously injured. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a hero.“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others,” Modi said on Thursday. “His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.”