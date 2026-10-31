Mohammed Al-Shami is the second UN staff member to have died in Houthi detention while 71 others remain in their prisons

NEW YORK: A Yemeni staff member of the UN Human Rights Office has died in Houthi detention more than two years after he was seized by the militia, the agency's chief said on Saturday.Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, called the death of Mohammed Al-Shami "utterly devastating" and demanded an urgent, independent and thorough investigation by the Houthis.Al-Shami had been held by the Iran-backed group since June 2024. His family has received no account of how or why he died, Turk said."This is a heartbreaking loss for the UN Human Rights Office and the wider United Nations," he said. More to follow