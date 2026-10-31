The strikes targeted Houthi leaders, military movements, positions and supply routes, inflicting significant losses on Houthi forces

The operations supported government troops in advancing and taking control of key positions in Al-Jawf province.

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Saturday they had carried out 1,119 attacks on Houthi targets since Friday, claiming to have neutralized 427 fighters and destroyed or disabled 142 military vehicles and other assets. In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and involved combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers. The attacks targeted Houthi leaders and gatherings, military movements and reinforcements, positions, firing points and supply routes, the spokesperson said. The operations, conducted alongside ground actions, had inflicted losses on Houthi forces and supported government troops in advancing and taking control of several strategically important positions in Al-Jawf province, according to the statement. Fighting and military pressure were continuing on other fronts, it added. In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued clashes with the Houthis, targeting their movements and reinforcements with support from airstrikes and artillery. The spokesperson said the armed forces would continue their operations while taking the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.